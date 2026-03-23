Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill tabled in Lok Sabha: What's changed?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has introduced the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha . The proposed legislation seeks to amend the Limited Liability Partnership Act of 2008 and Companies Act of 2013. The move is part of an ongoing effort to simplify compliance for businesses in India.

Decriminalization focus Further decriminalization of minor corporate offenses The Corporate Amendment Bill intends to further decriminalize minor corporate offenses, particularly technical and procedural defaults. Over the years, many such offenses have been converted into monetary penalties. The new legislation is likely to continue this trend, making it easier for businesses by eliminating the threat of imprisonment for minor non-compliance.

Enforcement changes Faster enforcement and digital compliance The Corporate Amendment Bill also promises faster enforcement. Instead of court proceedings, penalties could be imposed through administrative processes, expediting decision-making. As more filings and disclosures go online, regulators will find it easier to identify errors and delays. This shift toward digital compliance is expected to reduce manual intervention while introducing stricter checks into filing systems.

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Compliance evolution Compliance burden shifts to continuous monitoring Despite the shift toward digital compliance, experts warn that the compliance burden isn't going away, it's just changing. Companies will now face even more continuous monitoring through digital systems instead of legal risk. This could lead to greater accountability for company management, especially in terms of timely and accurate disclosures.

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Impact Impact on smaller firms and LLPs The proposed amendments in the Corporate Amendment Bill could have a bigger impact on smaller firms. Unlike large companies that are already equipped for such changes, small businesses and LLPs may find it difficult to keep up with frequent changes. They might have to rely more on external advisors, which could increase their costs.