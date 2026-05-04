Cotton Corporation of India raises ₹2,900 per candy on Monday

Prices hit ₹65,600 2-year high

Prices have shot up from this season's low of ₹54,600 to about ₹65,600 per candy, the highest in two years.

The spike is fueled by strong demand from countries like China and Bangladesh, and ongoing supply chain issues.

CCI still has plenty of stock left, but is selling fast, while fabric makers are feeling the pinch with higher yarn costs and worker shortages slowing things down.