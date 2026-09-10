Could a researcher's warning derail Anthropic's IPO plans?

Coxon, who has three years of experience as a researcher at AI start-ups and was previously employed by OpenAI, has raised alarms over both his employers.

He said they are "racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives."

However, even a high-profile post from a former employee may not be enough to spook investors. Experts say investors have already factored in the volatility and uncertainty surrounding the AI sector.