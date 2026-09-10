Could a researcher's warning derail Anthropic's IPO plans?
What's the story
Jacob Coxon, former researcher at Anthropic, has issued a dire warning about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence (AI) technology following his departure. In a post on X, Coxon cautioned that companies working with AI are not "acting responsibly." He emphasized the immense power of this technology and its potential to create superhuman systems capable of hacking anything and revolutionizing any field overnight. The warning comes as Anthropic files for an initial public offering (IPO) with Securities and Exchange Commission.
Industry critique
Coxon's alarm over AI race
Coxon, who has three years of experience as a researcher at AI start-ups and was previously employed by OpenAI, has raised alarms over both his employers.
He said they are "racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives."
However, even a high-profile post from a former employee may not be enough to spook investors. Experts say investors have already factored in the volatility and uncertainty surrounding the AI sector.
Market debut
Anthropic's IPO plans and financials
Anthropic has officially pushed back its public offering timeline and is now expected to make its IPO prospectus public in late September, while OpenAI has pushed its plans to 2027.
Since its inception in 2021, Anthropic has raked in over $17.5 billion in total recognized revenue. In comparison, OpenAI has generated an estimated $25 billion-$27 billion in cumulative recognized revenue.
Scenario
Not a major concern for Anthropic's upcoming IPO
While Coxon's concerns carry weight given his experience as a former employee, this is not the first time Anthropic or OpenAI has faced controversy.
Both companies have dealt with major lawsuits in recent years, including cases involving alleged copyright infringement.
Despite Coxon's warnings about the potential risks of AI technology, experts believe that these concerns are not the biggest risk for Anthropic's upcoming IPO.