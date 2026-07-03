CME FedWatch tool now shows a 54% chance of a September rate hike

Could Fed's rate hike spoil Dalal Street's rally?

By Mudit Dube 03:47 pm Jul 03, 202603:47 pm

What's the story

The recent softer-than-expected jobs data in the US has led to fluctuating expectations for interest rate hikes this year. Just last week, traders were betting on at least three rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, with the first one in September. However, the latest data has changed these projections. The CME FedWatch tool now shows a 54% chance of a September rate hike, down from 66% earlier.