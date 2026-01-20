Why Trump has threatened 200% tariff on French wine, champagne

United States President Donald Trump has suggested imposing a 200% tariff on French wine and champagne, since French President Emmanuel Macron has declined to join his proposed Board of Peace. "Well, nobody wants him because he's going to be out of office very soon," Trump said after learning that Macron would not accept his invitation.

Proposal backlash Trump's proposal faces criticism and skepticism Trump's peace board proposal has been met with criticism and skepticism from several quarters. Critics fear it could be an attempt to create a rival to the United Nations, which Trump has often criticized. The draft charter for the proposed group gives Trump ultimate decision-making power over membership, raising questions about where membership fees would go.

International response European allies and Israel respond European allies are reportedly trying to change the terms of the peace board and coordinate a response. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also publicly pushed back against the proposal, saying that while he supports the concept, its implementation needs coordination with Israel's policy.

