Counterpoint finds more Indians choose 10 month EMIs for smartphones
More and more Indians are choosing longer EMI plans to buy smartphones, thanks to rising prices and supply chain hiccups, says Counterpoint Research's latest Smartphone Financing Tracker data for Q2 2026.
On average, people are taking 10-month financing through NBFCs just to make those upgrades possible.
Apple users stretch EMIs longest
EMI usage is highest in Tier II (57.5%) and Tier III (55%) towns, way ahead of metros at 41%.
Apple users stretch their EMIs the longest (17.2 months), with Samsung next at 11.4 months.
Brands like Xiaomi and Apple are also rolling out flexible payment options like no-cost EMIs, making it easier for everyone to get the latest device without breaking the bank.
By 2026, 42% of all smartphones in India could be bought on EMI if this trend keeps up!