Counterpoint finds more Indians choose 10 month EMIs for smartphones

EMI usage is highest in Tier II (57.5%) and Tier III (55%) towns, way ahead of metros at 41%.

Apple users stretch their EMIs the longest (17.2 months), with Samsung next at 11.4 months.

Brands like Xiaomi and Apple are also rolling out flexible payment options like no-cost EMIs, making it easier for everyone to get the latest device without breaking the bank.

By 2026, 42% of all smartphones in India could be bought on EMI if this trend keeps up!