Country Delight wants to raise $200-300M via IPO in India

The upcoming IPO is likely to be a mix of fresh equity and an offer-for-sale by existing institutional shareholders.

However, the final size, primary-secondary split, and timing will depend on board approval and equity-market conditions.

Country Delight is also considering a pre-IPO fundraising round to set a valuation benchmark before filing its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).