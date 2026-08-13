Court denies Purvi Modi video testimony in 6,498cr PNB case

The court pointed out that Purvi hasn't responded to a notice issued by the investigating officer in June 2022, which makes her seem uncooperative.

The CBI argued she benefited from the alleged fraud and should answer questions directly.

As the judge put it, "the opportunity of making a fair investigation has to be given to him."

This massive scam involved Nirav Modi's group allegedly fraudulently obtaining 150 Letters of Undertaking from the bank's Brady House branch in Mumbai for use at overseas branches of Indian banks, so they're not taking shortcuts with anyone involved.