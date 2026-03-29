Court filing reveals Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg discussed helping DOGE
Business
A court filing just revealed that Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg texted in early 2025 about working together (yes, after years of public feuds).
Zuckerberg offered to help Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), showing a surprising shift from rivalry to possible partnership.
Zuckerberg offered takedowns, declined OpenAI bid
Zuckerberg said he'd have his teams on alert to take down content doxxing or threatening the people on Musk's team.
The two even chatted about joining forces on an OpenAI bid, with Musk sounding keen to talk more.
In the end, though, Zuckerberg decided not to move forward with the bid.
Still, this exchange hints at a new chapter where they might actually work together down the line.