Court filing reveals Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg discussed helping DOGE

Zuckerberg offered takedowns, declined OpenAI bid

Zuckerberg said he'd have his teams on alert to take down content doxxing or threatening the people on Musk's team.

The two even chatted about joining forces on an OpenAI bid, with Musk sounding keen to talk more.

In the end, though, Zuckerberg decided not to move forward with the bid.

Still, this exchange hints at a new chapter where they might actually work together down the line.