Covasant integrates Agent Management Suite with Google Cloud Gemini Enterprise
Covasant Technologies is joining forces with Google Cloud to help companies move beyond just experimenting with AI.
Their goal? Make it way simpler for businesses to actually use advanced AI in real-world work, thanks to Covasant's Agent Management Suite integrated with Gemini Enterprise and Google Cloud's AI infrastructure.
Covasant and Google Cloud operationalize AI
This partnership is all about turning AI from a cool idea into something companies can really rely on every day.
Covasant's CEO, Srikanth Chakkilam, points out that smart, collaborative AI systems are the future.
And as Arghya Bhattacharya, Chief Partner Officer, Covasant Technologies, puts it, "By combining our Agent Management Suite with Gemini Enterprise and Google Cloud's AI infrastructure, we're enabling enterprises to move from experimentation to production."
Basically: more useful AI at work, less tech headache for everyone.