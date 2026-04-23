Covasant integrates Agent Management Suite with Google Cloud Gemini Enterprise

Covasant and Google Cloud operationalize AI

This partnership is all about turning AI from a cool idea into something companies can really rely on every day.

Covasant's CEO, Srikanth Chakkilam, points out that smart, collaborative AI systems are the future.

And as Arghya Bhattacharya, Chief Partner Officer, Covasant Technologies, puts it, "By combining our Agent Management Suite with Gemini Enterprise and Google Cloud's AI infrastructure, we're enabling enterprises to move from experimentation to production."

Basically: more useful AI at work, less tech headache for everyone.