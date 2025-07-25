Next Article
CPCL reports ₹56.62 crore loss for Q1FY26
Chennai Petroleum (CPCL) just reported a ₹56.62 crore loss for April-June 2025—a sharp turnaround from last year's ₹484 crore profit.
Revenue dropped 13% to ₹18,683 crore, thanks to shaky crude oil prices and thinner refining margins.
Refining margin was cut in half compared to last year
CPCL's core earnings (EBITDA) fell by nearly 84%, and their refining margin decreased compared to last year.
Even with these financial hits, the company managed to keep its production steady.
This paints a real picture of how unpredictable energy markets can impact even major players—something investors and anyone interested in India's energy scene should keep an eye on.
