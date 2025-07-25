Flipkart-backed super.money adds domestic flight bookings to its app

super.money vs competitors

Besides flights, super.money already offers a RuPay credit card with 3% cashback on UPI spends.

With $20 million from Flipkart fueling its growth, the startup aims to reach 500 million users by bundling finance and travel features—and is even planning to add stock broking soon.

Competitors like Scapia and Niyo are in the mix too, but super.money wants to be your all-in-one money app.