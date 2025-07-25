Next Article
Flipkart-backed super.money adds domestic flight bookings to its app
Super.money, the fintech app backed by Flipkart, just launched domestic flight bookings—rolling out first to select users.
The platform is built for young folks who want payments and travel perks in one place, offering direct discounts and up to 5% cashback on flights via its UPI-native setup.
super.money vs competitors
Besides flights, super.money already offers a RuPay credit card with 3% cashback on UPI spends.
With $20 million from Flipkart fueling its growth, the startup aims to reach 500 million users by bundling finance and travel features—and is even planning to add stock broking soon.
Competitors like Scapia and Niyo are in the mix too, but super.money wants to be your all-in-one money app.