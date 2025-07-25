Next Article
DLF's Andheri project sells ₹2,300cr worth homes in a week
DLF has jumped into Mumbai's housing scene with a bang—every single one of the 416 homes in Phase 1 of The Westpark, their new project in Andheri West, sold out within a week.
That's over ₹2,300 crore in sales, which is pretty wild for a city where apartments usually take much longer to find buyers.
Flats come with premium finishes and smart home tech
The project was built with Trident Realty and covers part of a 10-acre master plan.
Phase 1 features four tall towers with spacious 3 and 4 BHK flats (plus some penthouses), loads of parking (845 spots!), and a huge lifestyle zone.
There are plans for eight more towers down the line, plus an eco-friendly deck that spans about the size of a football field.
The whole thing is MahaRERA-approved until mid-2032.