Laurus Labs's profits surge 1,153% this quarter: Key financials
Laurus Labs just posted a massive win this quarter, with profits shooting up by 1,153%—from ₹13 crore last year to ₹163 crore now.
The big boost came from their CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) business and progress on new projects.
Revenue up 31% at ₹1,570 crore
Revenue also climbed 31%, reaching ₹1,570 crore. Margins improved too, thanks to better business mix and smarter processes.
Laurus is now investing in new facilities across its main segments.
CEO Satyanarayana Chava says the focus is on innovation and strong execution to keep delivering value for shareholders.