AI will create more millionaires than internet did: Jensen Huang
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang thinks AI is about to change the game, predicting it'll make more millionaires in just five years than the internet did in two decades.
On The All-In Podcast, he called AI "the greatest technology equalizer," saying it makes programming easier and helps turn ideas into reality.
Huang also sees a future where companies run separate divisions for products and for AI—like how Tesla splits its car and AI businesses.
To back this up, NVIDIA plans to build $500 billion worth of AI supercomputers in Arizona and Texas over the next four years.
AI could replace millions of jobs, says Huang
Huang pointed out that with AI, even small teams can achieve huge things—a group of 150 people could generate $20-30 billion in value.
With NVIDIA leading the charge as its chips power everything from self-driving cars to data centers, his vision shows just how big an impact AI could have on jobs, business, and tech careers ahead.