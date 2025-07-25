AI will create more millionaires than internet did: Jensen Huang Business Jul 25, 2025

NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang thinks AI is about to change the game, predicting it'll make more millionaires in just five years than the internet did in two decades.

On The All-In Podcast, he called AI "the greatest technology equalizer," saying it makes programming easier and helps turn ideas into reality.

Huang also sees a future where companies run separate divisions for products and for AI—like how Tesla splits its car and AI businesses.

To back this up, NVIDIA plans to build $500 billion worth of AI supercomputers in Arizona and Texas over the next four years.