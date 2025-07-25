Sensex sinks 721 points, Cipla gains 3%: Top losers & gainers Business Jul 25, 2025

Friday wasn't great for the Indian stock market—Sensex dropped 721 points and Nifty50 lost 225 points by the end of the day.

Sugar companies like Magadh Sugar & Energy and Uttam Sugar Mills fell sharply, losing over 4% and 2% each.

But interestingly, Kothari Sugars and Bannari Amman Sugars managed to edge up slightly, even as most others slipped.