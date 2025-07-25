Next Article
Sensex sinks 721 points, Cipla gains 3%: Top losers & gainers
Friday wasn't great for the Indian stock market—Sensex dropped 721 points and Nifty50 lost 225 points by the end of the day.
Sugar companies like Magadh Sugar & Energy and Uttam Sugar Mills fell sharply, losing over 4% and 2% each.
But interestingly, Kothari Sugars and Bannari Amman Sugars managed to edge up slightly, even as most others slipped.
Nifty stocks that gained and those that plunged the most
While most stocks struggled, Cipla led the gainers on Nifty with a solid 3% jump, and SBI Life Insurance also saw a decent rise.
On the flip side, big names like Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, and Bajaj Auto took some of the hardest hits this session.