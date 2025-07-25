Next Article
Sensex tanks 700 points, Nifty settles below 19,300 mark
Friday's stock market was a mixed bag—while the NSE Nifty dropped 225 points and Sensex slid over 700, some stocks like Sharda Cropchem and Vimta Labs hit their highest prices in a year.
On the flip side, companies such as Shalimar Paints and Raymond Realty touched new lows.
Nifty sectoral performance today
Even with the dip, investors were still interested in sectors like IT services, tourism, apparel, and engineering.
There was heavy selling in auto parts, electronics, construction, and gas stocks.
A few big names—Cipla, SBI Life, Apollo Hospital—helped soften the blow for the Nifty50 by ending higher despite all the ups and downs.