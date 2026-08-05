CRDA chaired by CM N Chandrababu Naidu approves Amaravati projects
Andhra Pradesh's CRDA, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, just approved several major projects to speed up Amaravati's growth.
Highlights include a ₹1,280-crore quantum tech facility with L&T, a new ropeway linking Vijayawada and Amaravati to boost tourism, and a consultant study to determine how many bridges are needed across the Krishna River and to assess the feasibility of building a technologically advanced iconic bridge.
Tech and transport upgrades in Amaravati
L&T's project aims to put Amaravati on the global tech map.
The city will also get a 20-megawatt data center and 5G towers at 20 locations: great news if you're into fast internet.
Plus, the new ropeway and the Inner Ring Road and new railway line should make it easier for people (and tourists) to get around and explore what Amaravati has to offer.