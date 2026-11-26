Indians spent ₹2.5L crore via credit cards in October
What's the story
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s latest payment system data, Indians spent a whopping ₹2.45 lakh crore via credit cards in October 2026. The figure marks a 20.1% month-on-month increase from September's spending of ₹2.04 lakh crore. The rise comes with an increase in transaction volumes as well, which grew by 12% over the same period.
Annual growth
Year-on-year growth in spending and transactions
On a year-on-year basis, credit card spending in October 2026 has grown by 14.4% from ₹2.14 lakh crore in October 2025.
The number of transactions during this period also witnessed a significant jump of 31.8%.
The RBI data further revealed that consumers conducted a total of 68.33 crore credit card transactions in October, up from September's figure of 61.01 crore and significantly higher than last year's count of 51.83 crore transactions at the same time last year.
Spending categories
PoS and online transactions
The RBI data also breaks down credit card spending into two main categories: point-of-sale (PoS) transactions and 'others.'
PoS transactions, which mostly cover physical merchant transactions, accounted for ₹90,562 crore in October 2026. This is a major jump from September's ₹77,751 crore.
The 'others' category includes online transactions and other payment channels, accounting for ₹1.54 lakh crore during the month compared to September's ₹1.26 lakh crore.
Card growth
Outstanding credit cards
The number of outstanding credit cards also witnessed a rise, increasing from 12.53 crore in September to 12.67 crore in October, an increase of around 14 lakh cards during the month alone.
The outstanding credit card base stood at 11.41 crore in October last year, indicating an annual growth rate of around 11%.