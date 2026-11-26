On a year-on-year basis, credit card spending in October 2026 has grown by 14.4% from ₹2.14 lakh crore in October 2025.

The number of transactions during this period also witnessed a significant jump of 31.8%.

The RBI data further revealed that consumers conducted a total of 68.33 crore credit card transactions in October, up from September's figure of 61.01 crore and significantly higher than last year's count of 51.83 crore transactions at the same time last year.