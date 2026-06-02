Crisil expects West Asia conflict to cut MSME revenue, margins

Energy costs squeeze Morbi, Firozabad, chemicals

Industries relying heavily on energy (like Morbi's ceramic tile makers and Firozabad's glass sector) are hit hardest.

Morbi could see revenue growth plunge from 9% to 11% in FY26 to just 1% to 3% in FY27, while Firozabad's glass production has already fallen by 40%.

Chemical companies dependent on imports face even steeper margin cuts, and road construction plus packaged food businesses aren't spared either as fuel and packaging costs climb.