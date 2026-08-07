Crompton Greaves shares fall 7% despite 15.2% PAT growth

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals saw its shares fall 7% to ₹250 on Friday, even though the company posted solid numbers for Q1 fiscal 2027.

Profit after tax grew 15.2% YoY to ₹143 crore, and revenue climbed 11.8% YoY to ₹2,235 crore.

The growth was broad-based across all business segments.