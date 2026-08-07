Crompton Greaves shares fall 7% despite 15.2% PAT growth
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals saw its shares fall 7% to ₹250 on Friday, even though the company posted solid numbers for Q1 fiscal 2027.
Profit after tax grew 15.2% YoY to ₹143 crore, and revenue climbed 11.8% YoY to ₹2,235 crore.
The growth was broad-based across all business segments.
Crompton durables climb over 10%
The Electrical Consumer Durables segment grew by over 10%, fueled by a nearly 44% surge in BLDC fan sales and robust performance in Pumps and Large Appliances.
Lighting revenue rose 15.4%, with an industry-best EBIT margin of 12%.
Crompton also rolled out B2C solar rooftop and solar pumps in select cities in Q1FY27.
Promeet Ghosh credits pricing, premiumization, operations
Promeet Ghosh, MD & CEO, credited disciplined pricing, premiumization, and efficient operations for the strong performance, saying "While supply tightness impacted near-term revenue, pricing measures and operating leverage ensured margins and cash flows were healthy," said Promeet Ghosh, MD & CEO.