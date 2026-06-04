CrowdStrike $1.39B revenue beats estimates, operating expenses up 15%
Business
CrowdStrike just spent a lot more this quarter; operating expenses shot up 15% to $1.07 billion, mostly because they're pouring money into AI and new products.
Even though their revenue beat expectations at $1.39 billion, the stock took a hit and dropped 9% after hours.
CrowdStrike raises 2027 forecast nearly $6B
Looking ahead, CrowdStrike bumped up its 2027 revenue forecast to nearly $6 billion.
They're rolling out new AI-powered tools like Falcon Data Security (for protecting sensitive info in real time) and Charlotte AI AgentWorks (a no-code platform built with AWS, NVIDIA, and OpenAI).
Plus, they announced a four-for-one stock split to make shares more accessible.