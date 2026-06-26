Brent crude futures fell by $1.47 or 1.95%

Crude oil prices fall nearly 2% on easing supply concerns

By Akash Pandey 01:55 pm Jun 26, 202601:55 pm

What's the story

Crude oil prices witnessed a nearly 2% decline on Friday, heading for a sharp weekly loss. The drop is mainly due to easing concerns over supply disruptions, with more stranded oil tankers resuming movement through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures fell by $1.47 or 1.95%, to $73.79 per barrel at 4:21am GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped by $1.44 or 2%, to $70.48 a barrel.