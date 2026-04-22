Crude oil prices hover near $100 as US-Iran tensions linger

Crude oil prices have remained stable in early Asian trading on Wednesday, April 22. This is despite US President﻿ Donald Trump 's decision to extend the ceasefire with Iran until a unified proposal is reached to end the West Asia conflict. Brent crude is hovering around $98 per barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) or US crude variant is trading at about $90 per barrel.

Market reaction Trump's announcement on Iran In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced that the US would refrain from attacking Iran but continue to block Iranian-linked ships until "discussions are concluded, one way or the other." The announcement comes as oil prices hit highs of $120 per barrel in the early days of the war. However, multiple ceasefire announcements and extensions have led to a decline in these prices.

Cautious outlook Supply constraints continue to persist Despite the ceasefire extensions, analysts say supply constraints continue to persist. Rebecca Babin, a senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Group, said "Headlines are coming at 161km an hour, but the barrels are still stuck in neutral." She added that while the back-and-forth around a ceasefire extension and potential blockade keeps markets on edge, flows remain constrained.

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Economic impact Ceasefire extension impacts oil prices The extension of the ceasefire has also impacted oil prices, pushing Brent crude to test the $100 per barrel mark again on Tuesday. This was after US Vice President JD Vance canceled his planned trip to Pakistan for a second round of talks with Iran. The rise in oil prices also affected US equities during regular trading on Tuesday.

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