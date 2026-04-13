Crude oil futures are rising today: Here we decode why

Crude oil futures rose sharply today after the US announced a blockade on all maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports. The move comes after failed peace talks between Iran and the US. At the time of writing, June Brent oil futures were trading at $102.38, up by 7.54%, while May crude oil futures on West Texas Intermediate (WTI) were at $105.08, down by 8.81%.

Blockade Details of the US maritime blockade The US Central Command announced via a post on X that its forces would start enforcing the blockade from today at 10:00am ET (7:30pm IST). The blockade will be applied equally against vessels of all the nations entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas, including those on the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. However, CENTCOM forces won't interfere with freedom of navigation for vessels transiting via the Strait of Hormuz to non-Iranian ports.

Presidential remarks Trump slams Iran for not opening Strait of Hormuz US President Donald Trump took to social media platform Truth Social, criticizing Iran for not opening the Strait of Hormuz as promised. He said this has caused anxiety and pain across the world. Despite their navy being destroyed, they allegedly placed mines in the water, Trump claimed. He urged Iran to start opening this international waterway quickly and warned against further violations of international laws.

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