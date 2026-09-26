Crusoe cancels $1.25B Boom Supersonic deal for 29 Superpower turbines
Business
Crusoe, the Denver-based AI data center company, just pulled out of its $1.25 billion deal with Boom Supersonic for 29 Superpower turbines.
The contract, confirmed as no longer moving forward with the turbine launch partnership by Boom's CEO Blake Scholl today, was supposed to begin in 2027.
Crusoe powers OpenAI, Boom plans 1GW
Crusoe isn't slowing down. It's still powering huge data centers for OpenAI and building another for Microsoft, using a mix of gas turbines and renewables depending on the site.
As for Boom Supersonic, it's moving forward too: it plans to deliver 250 megawatts worth of turbines to other clients next year and is aiming for a total capacity of 1 gigawatt by 2028.