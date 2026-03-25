Crusoe orders $500 million worth of batteries from Form Energy
Crusoe, a big name in data centers, just made a major move by ordering 12 gigawatt-hours of long-lasting batteries from Form Energy.
These high-capacity batteries will start arriving in 2027 and are meant to help Crusoe store more energy for its operations.
The deal follows Form's recent project with Google and signals how seriously tech companies are taking clean energy storage.
Crusoe is also working with Redwood Materials
While the price tag hasn't been shared, the purchase should still bring Form hundreds of millions in new revenue as the company embarks on a $500 million funding round.
Crusoe is also teaming up further with Redwood Materials, known for recycling electric vehicle batteries, to power its sites using second-life batteries, showing a strong push toward sustainable energy and smarter battery use in tech.