Crypto industry seeks tax cuts in Budget 2026 Jan 19, 2026

India's crypto sector is urging the government to ease up on taxes in the upcoming Union Budget 2026.

They're asking for the 30% flat tax on crypto profits and the 1% TDS on transfers above specified thresholds to be lowered, saying cumulative measures — the bespoke VDA tax regime introduced in Budget 2022 and subsequent enforcement steps, which industry says have increased compliance burdens — have made things tougher for both exchanges and users.