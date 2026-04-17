Crypto market consolidates as Bitcoin near $74,600 and Ethereum $2,300

ETF flows mixed and altcoins volatile

ETF activity has been all over the place: there was a $55 million outflow one day, but BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF pulled in over $817 million.

This shows that big investors are still interested, even if the overall mood is mixed.

Meanwhile, altcoins like Binance Coin, Solana, and Dogecoin are seeing ups and downs too.

Experts recommend keeping an eye on these trends and playing it safe until things get clearer.