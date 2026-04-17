Crypto market consolidates as Bitcoin near $74,600 and Ethereum $2,300
Bitcoin is hanging out around $74,600 and Ethereum is holding steady at $2,300.
The crypto market feels a bit stuck right now as investors wait for clearer signals from big institutions and the US Federal Reserve.
Analysts say we're in a "consolidation phase," meaning prices aren't moving much while everyone watches for the next big shift.
ETF flows mixed and altcoins volatile
ETF activity has been all over the place: there was a $55 million outflow one day, but BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF pulled in over $817 million.
This shows that big investors are still interested, even if the overall mood is mixed.
Meanwhile, altcoins like Binance Coin, Solana, and Dogecoin are seeing ups and downs too.
Experts recommend keeping an eye on these trends and playing it safe until things get clearer.