Crypto suffers nearly $483 million futures wipeout before Fed decision

Crypto had a rough Thursday; nearly $483 million in futures bets were wiped out as prices dropped sharply.

Ether took the biggest hit, losing over 6% and sparking $286 million in liquidations.

Bitcoin wasn't spared either, falling about 3.2% to $81,000 with $197 million cleared out.

This sudden dip came as traders got nervous ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision.