Crypto.com launches tokenized derivatives for 1,500 US stocks and ETFs
Crypto.com just rolled out tokenized stock derivatives for 1,500 big-name US stocks and ETFs: think Apple, NVIDIA, Tesla, and more.
If you're in the European Economic Area and other approved markets, you can now trade these tokens.
It's a fresh way to get exposure to popular stocks and ETFs like SPDR Gold Shares.
Crypto.com tokenized derivatives: no shareholder rights
These tokenized derivatives track real stock prices but don't give you actual ownership or voting rights, so you're not technically a shareholder.
You might still get dividend-like payouts though.
This launch follows Crypto.com's 2025 acquisition of Foris Capital (which helped it get licensed in Europe) and shows how fast the tokenized stocks market is growing: it shot up roughly 600% over the past year!
With big players like Kraken and Robinhood also joining in, trading stocks on crypto platforms is quickly becoming the new normal.