Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 20, 2023, 10:59 am

Based on the weekly chart, Polka Dot has gained 6.05%

Bitcoin has dropped by 4.27% in the past 24 hours to trade at $28,899.65. It is 3.94% lower than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has slipped 6.20% from yesterday to trade at $1,955.07. However, it is still 2.08% up from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $559.25 billion and $233.16 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is currently trading at $325.46, down 4.41% from yesterday and 1.79% up from last week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after falling 6.11% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1.67% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 3.80%) and $0.099 (down 1.94%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 4.23% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $22.96 (down 6.74%), $6.9989 (up 6.03%), $0.000011 (down 4.53%), and $1.09 (down 6.60%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has declined by 4.23% while Polka Dot has gained 6.05%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 2.58% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 1.19%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24 hourly movement, the top five gainers are BitTorrent(New), Render Token, Gemini Dollar, UNUS SED LEO, and Dai. They are trading at $0.00000066 (up 10.52%), $1.97 (up 0.82%), $1.01 (up 0.44%), $3.41 (up 0.14%), and $1 (up 0.10%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.05%) and $1 (up 0.04%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 7.50%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Conflux, Frax Share, SingularityNET, Rocket Pool, and Mina. They are trading at $0.33 (down 12.36%), $8.88 (down 11.76%), $0.33 (down 11.40%), $50.15 (down 11.08%), and $0.77 (down 10.82%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $15.89 billion (up 37.48%) and $2.17 billion (up 63.29%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.9 billion which is up 45.06% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $19.13 (down 8.86%), $1 (up 0.11%), $28,921.26 (down 4.26%), $7.85 (down 8.11%), and $5.92 (down 6.34%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are digital assets that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Decentraland, Theta Network, and Stacks. They are currently trading at $6.18 (down 10.10%), $4.20 (down 6.30%), $0.66 (down 8.51%), $1.10 (down 8.73%), and $0.77 (down 9.68%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.28 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $46.89 billion, both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $1.18 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $980.83 billion.