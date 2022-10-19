Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Shiba Inu rates

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 19, 2022, 11:03 am 3 min read

Cardano's value is down 3.1% compared to last week

Bitcoin has lost 1.5% in the last 24 hours, trading at $19,282.07. It is 1.2% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 2.4% from yesterday and is trading at $1,303.38. From last week, it is up 1.8%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $369.6 billion and $157.16 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $272.34, which is 0.8% less than yesterday and 0.4% higher than the previous week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, down 3.1% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.8% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 3.1%) and $0.055 (down 0.1%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has declined 2.7% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $29.97 (down 3.6%), $6.12 (down 2.0%), $0.000011 (down 3.0%), and $0.88 (down 0.5%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 2.7% down, while Polka Dot has slipped 1.0%. Shiba Inu is down 1.3% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 9.3%.

Data Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Aave, Maker, Monero, Uniswap, and Arweave. They are trading at $82.69 (up 4.46%), $1,110.56 (up 2.50%), $146.64 (up 1.93%), $6.47 (up 1.62%), and $10.21 (up 1.54%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (down 8.65%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are EthereumPoW, Zilliqa, Convex Finance, Quant, and Terra Classic. They are trading at $6.27 (down 12.08%), $0.033 (down 10.06%), $5.13 (down 9.87%), $176.83 (down 9.78%), and $0.00022 (down 8.75%), respectively.

Rankings Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX recorded a 24-hour volume of $13.76 billion (up 15.42%) and $1.14 billion (up 14.92%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.4 billion, which is up 0.95% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $6.47 (down 0.23%), $19,271.53 (down 0.02%), $15.64 (down 0.21%), and $7.03 (down 0.15%), respectively.

NFT Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Decentraland, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $1.49 (down 0.81%), $4.37 (down 0.29%), $1.38 (down 0.14%), $0.66 (down 0.17%), and $0.77 (down 0.30%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $930.77 billion, a 0.59% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $53.87 billion, which marks a 7.77% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $929.48 billion last month, in comparison to $1.04 trillion three months ago.