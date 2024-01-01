Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

By Akash Pandey 11:04 am Jan 01, 202411:04 am

Market capitalization for Bitcoin stands at $829 billion

In the crypto world, ﻿Bitcoin has climbed 0.20% in the past 24 hours, trading at $42,339.67. It is 1.82% lower than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.25% from yesterday to trade at $2,278.75. It has fallen 0.07% from last week. The market capitalization for Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $829.19 billion and $273.8 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed?

BNB is trading at $309.84, which is a 4.16% decrease from yesterday and 16.78% higher than last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.66 after falling down 1.55% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.78% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 1.15%) and $0.088 (down 0.97%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 8.56% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $102.67 (up 0.55%), $8.16 (down 1.59%), $0.000011 (down 1.61%), and $0.99 (up 0.88%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 8.56% while Polka Dot has fallen 7.66%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 3.98% of its value, whereas Polygon is 12.62% up.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Internet Computer, Tellor, Filecoin, Oasis Network, and Maker are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $14.88 (up 35.44%), $347.22 (up 32.79%), $6.78 (up 14.30%), $0.11 (up 11.09%), and $1,697.14 (up 5.37%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $30001 (down 5.84%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are eCash, Bitcoin Cash, VeChain, Stellar, and WOO Network. They are trading at $0.000033 (down 6.03%), $263.16 (down 5.77%), $0.033 (down 5.33%), $0.11 (down 4.84%), and $0.44 (down 4.42%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $38.55 (down 2.36%), $14.96 (down 1.69%), $13.36 (up 7.33%), $0.99 (down 0.06%), and $7.24 (down 2.31%), respectively.

Check out the top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $14.54 (up 30.21%), $2.21 (down 2.66%), $1.50 (up 2.56%), $4.58 (down 0.70%), and $0.99 (up 4.88%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.65 trillion, a 0.16% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $45.89 billion, which marks a 5.18% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.42 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.08 trillion three months ago.