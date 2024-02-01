Bitcoin currently has a market capitalization of $825 billion

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Solana

Feb 01, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has dropped 2.13% in the past 24 hours to trade at $42,047.81. Compared to last week, it is up by 5.27%. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 3.36% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,262.03. It is up by 2.23% compared to last week. They have market capitalizations of $825.41 billion and $272.04 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $299.24, which is 2.43% less than yesterday and 3.74% higher than the previous week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after falling down 3.16% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.65% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 3.94%) and $0.077 (down 1.65%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has gone up by 7.69% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $94.09 (down 6.71%), $6.68 (down 2.11%), $0.0000088 (down 2.33%), and $0.77 (down 4.75%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 7.69% while Polka Dot has risen by 3.86%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 0.99% of its value whereas Polygon is 6.39% up.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are SATS, Monero, ORDI, Ronin, and TRON. They are trading at $0.00055 (up 4.90%), $167.14 (up 3.40%), $61.66 (up 2.79%), $2.79 (up 2.27%), and $0.11 (up 0.09%), respectively.

Stable tokens

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $0.999 (down 0.08%), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Jupiter, Sei, Manta Network, Arbitrum, and OKB. They are trading at $0.55 (down 62.80%), $0.66 (down 13.61%), $2.93 (down 13.45%), $1.70 (down 8.68%), and $47.89 (down 8.15%), respectively.

DeFi

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Internet Computer, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $32.54 (down 6.63%), $15.37 (down 1%), $1 (flat), $11.29 (down 2.58%), and $5.94 (down 5.88%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $11.87 (down 1.21%), $1.99 (down 3.73%), $1.55 (down 0.43%), $4.52 (down 3.17%), and $0.77 (down 3.31%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.53 trillion, a 7.35% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $40.19 billion, which marks a 30.28% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.65 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.28 trillion.