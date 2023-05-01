Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, BNB

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 01, 2023, 10:53 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down down 0.92% from last week

Bitcoin has shed 2.35% over the last 24 hours, trading at $28,524.67. It is 2.91% higher than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 2.73% from yesterday and now trades at $1,846.67. It is down 0.92% from last week. They have market capitalizations of $552.60 billion and $222.41 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $334.68, a 4.15% increase from yesterday and 0.96% higher than last week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after falling 2.32% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1.35% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 2.38%) and $0.077 (down 3.08%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 1.91% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $22.13 (down 4.39%), $6.1106 (down 5.85%), $0.000011 (down 1.33%), and $0.99 (down 1.73%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 1.91% while Polka Dot has gained 3.53%. Shiba Inu is up 2.58% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 2.83%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are MultiversX, BNB, Casper, BitTorrent(New), and TrueUSD. They are trading at $43.55 (up 4.55%), $334.70 (up 4.16%), $0.066 (up 4.15%), $0.00000066 (up 1.61%), and $1.01 (up 1.17%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.02%) and $1 (up 0%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 2.64%).

These are the top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are SingularityNET, Osmosis, ApeCoin, Conflux, and Stacks. They are trading at $0.33 (down 6.35%), $0.77 (down 5.33%), $3.86 (down 4.92%), $0.33 (down 4.50%), and $0.66 (down 4.43%), respectively.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $8.59 billion (up 91.36%) and $0.87 billion (up 87.07%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $0.39 billion which is up 158.43% from yesterday.

These are the leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $16.96 (down 2.12%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), $28,559.78 (down 2.18%), $7 (down 2.14%), and $5.40 (down 3.78%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Decentraland, and Theta Network are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $6.16 (down 4.57%), $3.86 (down 4.87%), $0.55 (down 2.91%), $0.55 (down 2.16%), and $0.99 (down 3.37%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.2 trillion, a 0.45% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $31.9 billion, which marks a 28.76% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.19 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.05 trillion three months ago.