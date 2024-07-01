In brief Simplifying... In brief Cryptocurrency prices are on the rise with BNB, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Solana seeing significant increases.

The top gainers include Ethereum Name Service, dogwifhat, Mog Coin, Beam, and Ondo, while Kaspa, Litecoin, UNUS SED LEO, and TRON have seen slight dips.

The global crypto market cap stands at $2.31 trillion, marking a 2.54% increase over the last day. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ethereum is up 2.25% compared to the previous week

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

By Akash Pandey 10:42 am Jul 01, 202410:42 am

What's the story Bitcoin has risen 4.10% over the last 24 hours to trade at $63,192.33. It is up 0.47% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 3.67% from yesterday and is currently trading at $3,483.78. It has increased 2.25% compared to the previous week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have a market capitalization of $1,222.23 billion and $418.83 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed?

BNB is trading at $585.38, which is 3.01% up from yesterday and a 1.82% rise from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after moving up 1.57% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.59% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 4.94%) and $0.11 (up 4.65%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has gone up by 16.59% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $147.21 (up 7.15%), $6.28 (up 3.6%), $0.000011 (up 4.3%), and $0.55 (up 3.21%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 16.59%, while Polka Dot has gained 10.54%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 0.44%, whereas Polygon is 0.99% up.

Data

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24 hourly movement, the top gainers are Ethereum Name Service, dogwifhat, Mog Coin, Beam, and Ondo. They are trading at $32.45 (up 29.08%), $2.29 (up 17%), $0.0000011 (up 13.53%), $0.011 (up 12.66%), and $1.21 (up 10.66%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the popular stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin, are trading at $0.99 (up 0.06%) and $0.99 (flat), respectively.

Data

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Kaspa, Litecoin, UNUS SED LEO, and TRON. They are trading at $0.11 (down 1.54%), $75.23 (down 0.29%), $5.81 (down 0.22%), and $0.11 (down 0.13%), respectively.

DeFi

Leading DeFi tokens of the day

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $29.75 (up 7.31%), $14.32 (up 6.13%), $9.44 (up 6.28%), $1 (up 0.03%), and $8.25 (up 5.64%), respectively.

NFT

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like othe tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $8.25 (up 5.64%), $7.87 (up 10.62%), $1.74 (up 7.96%), $1.58 (up 9.88%), and $1.59 (up 7.15%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.31 trillion, a 2.54% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $45.11 billion, which marks a 25.0% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.52 trillion, compared to $2.7 trillion three months ago.