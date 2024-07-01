Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana
Bitcoin has risen 4.10% over the last 24 hours to trade at $63,192.33. It is up 0.47% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 3.67% from yesterday and is currently trading at $3,483.78. It has increased 2.25% compared to the previous week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have a market capitalization of $1,222.23 billion and $418.83 billion, respectively.
How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed?
BNB is trading at $585.38, which is 3.01% up from yesterday and a 1.82% rise from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after moving up 1.57% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.59% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 4.94%) and $0.11 (up 4.65%), respectively.
Solana has gone up by 16.59% since last week
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $147.21 (up 7.15%), $6.28 (up 3.6%), $0.000011 (up 4.3%), and $0.55 (up 3.21%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 16.59%, while Polka Dot has gained 10.54%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 0.44%, whereas Polygon is 0.99% up.
Check out today's top 5 gainers
Based on the 24 hourly movement, the top gainers are Ethereum Name Service, dogwifhat, Mog Coin, Beam, and Ondo. They are trading at $32.45 (up 29.08%), $2.29 (up 17%), $0.0000011 (up 13.53%), $0.011 (up 12.66%), and $1.21 (up 10.66%), respectively.
Where do the popular stablecoins stand now?
A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin, are trading at $0.99 (up 0.06%) and $0.99 (flat), respectively.
Check out today's top 5 losers
The biggest losers of the day are Kaspa, Litecoin, UNUS SED LEO, and TRON. They are trading at $0.11 (down 1.54%), $75.23 (down 0.29%), $5.81 (down 0.22%), and $0.11 (down 0.13%), respectively.
Leading DeFi tokens of the day
DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $29.75 (up 7.31%), $14.32 (up 6.13%), $9.44 (up 6.28%), $1 (up 0.03%), and $8.25 (up 5.64%), respectively.
Here are the top 5 NFT tokens
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like othe tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $8.25 (up 5.64%), $7.87 (up 10.62%), $1.74 (up 7.96%), $1.58 (up 9.88%), and $1.59 (up 7.15%), respectively.
Total cryptocurrency market capitalization
The current global crypto market cap is $2.31 trillion, a 2.54% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $45.11 billion, which marks a 25.0% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.52 trillion, compared to $2.7 trillion three months ago.