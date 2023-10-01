Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana

By Pradnesh Naik Oct 01, 2023

Solana is currently trading at $21, which is up by 5.48% since yesterday

Bitcoin has climbed by 0.44% in the past 24 hours to trade at $27,048.64. Compared to last week, it is up by 1.8%. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 0.3% compared to yesterday and is currently trading at $1,675.35. It is up by 5.19% from last week. They have market capitalizations of $527.39 billion and $201.42 billion, respectively.

Status of other popular cryptocurrencies today

BNB is trading at $215.27, which is 0.21% higher than yesterday and 2.43% up since last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today after falling 0.26% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1.6% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 1.88%) and $0.066 (up 0.27%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 8.75% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.27 (up 5.48%), $4.12 (up 0.99%), $0.0000077 (up 1.08%), and $0.55 (up 1.5%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 8.75% while Polka Dot has risen by 2.57%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 0.11% of its value whereas Polygon is 2.54% up.

Here are top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are XDC Network, GMX, Maker, Solana, and Chiliz. They are trading at $0.055 (up 7.56%), $41.07 (up 6.01%), $1,545.93 (up 5.87%), $21.27 (up 5.46%), and $0.066 (up 5.37%), respectively.

How popular stablecoins performed today

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is generally tied to various physical assets such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens over the last seven days, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $1 (down 0.01%), and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Frax Share, Toncoin, THORChain, APENFT, and Huobi Token. They are trading at $5.6 (down 3.23%), $2.14 (down 2.25%), $1.94 (down 1.95%), $0.0000033 (down 1.19%), and $2.39 (down 1.06%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Chainlink, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, and Uniswap. They are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $8.13 (up 1.35%), $27,033.96 (up 0.37%), $9.32 (up 1.79%), and $4.46 (up 0.70%), respectively.

Top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Theta Network, and Tezos are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.18 (up 1.37%), $0.55 (up 3.35%), $0.44 (up 1%), $0.66 (up 1.19%), and $0.66 (up 0.53%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.08 trillion, a 0.22% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $32.44 billion, which marks a 19.54% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.05 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.19 trillion three months ago.