Bitcoin crosses $45,000 mark for first time since April 2022

By Akash Pandey 10:56 am Jan 02, 202410:56 am

The market capitalization of Bitcoin now stands at $886 billion

Bitcoin has climbed 6.74% over the last 24 hours, trading at $45,215.11. It is 4.04% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 4.92% from yesterday to trade at $2,389.65. It is up 5.25% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $886.14 billion and $287.16 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies?

BNB is trading at $318.75, which is up 2.96% from yesterday and 18.28% up from last week. XRP's price is $0.66 today, increasing by 3.59% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 0.47% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (up 5.84%) and $0.099 (up 4.49%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 6.31% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $112.41 (up 9.63%), $8.7 (up 6.96%), $0.000011 (up 4.88%), and $1.02 (up 5.85%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 6.31% down, while Polka Dot has slipped 6.96%. Shiba Inu has lost 0.99% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 12.35%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Sei, The Graph, Bitcoin SV, Celestia, and WEMIX are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.77 (up 20.68%), $0.22 (up 13.26%), $102.53 (up 11.31%), $13.45 (up 10.80%), and $2.79 (up 10.43%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.08%), $1 (flat), and $30401 (down 4.13%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Internet Computer, Maker, ORDI, IOTA, and Oasis Network. They are trading at $13 (down 6.18%), $1,669 (down 4.18%), $76.81 (down 3.90%), $0.33 (down 3.15%), and $0.11 (down 2.95%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap. They are trading at $42.04 (up 7.63%), $15.80 (up 4.86%), $13.07 (down 3.34%), $1 (up 0.07%), and $7.64 (up 4.59%), respectively.

Check out the top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are among the prominent NFT tokens for today. They are currently trading at $12.80 (down 6.62%), $2.29 (up 5.90%), $1.63 (up 9.66%), $4.78 (up 5.63%), and $0.99 (up 3.39%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.71 trillion, a 3.89% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $48.83 billion, which marks a 6.41% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.45 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.11 trillion three months ago.