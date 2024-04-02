Next Article

Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,309 billion

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Apr 02, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has lost 5.48% in the last 24 hours, trading at $66,539.41. It is 5.44% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 6.65% from yesterday and is trading at $3,353.91. From last week, it is down 7.64%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have a market capitalization of $1,309 billion and $402.49 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is currently trading at $557.16, down 6.04% from yesterday and 6.20% from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, down 5.20% in the last 24 hours. It is 7.80% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 8.08%) and $0.11 (down 13.86%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has fallen 6.46% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $182.67 (down 8.49%), $8.67 (down 9.69%), $0.000022 (down 10.97%), and $0.99 (down 8.47%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 6.46% while Polka Dot has fallen 12.74%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 7.93% whereas Polygon has lost 14.92%.

Data

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top four gainers based on the 24 hour movement are Core, Bitget Token, Bittensor, and Maker. They are trading at $3.67 (up 33.87%), $1.08 (up 3.96%), $530.21 (up 3.95%), and $3,832.44 (up 0.88%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.04%) and $1 (flat), respectively. In terms of traffic, liquidity, and trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges.

Data

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are eCash, Bitcoin SV, Conflux, Axelar, and Bitcoin Cash. They are trading at $0.000066 (down 16.51%), $87.71 (down 16.05%), $0.33 (down 15.09%), $1.77 (down 14.86%), and $595.09 (down 14.83%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Uniswap, and Dai are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $47.63 (down 10.59%), $17.68 (down 7.15%), $16.70 (down 8.32%), $11.60 (down 8.92%), and $1 (down 0.02%), respectively.

NFT

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, Immutable, Render, and Theta Network are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $16.69 (down 8.31%), $3.37 (down 7.63%), $2.73 (down 8.76%), $9.36 (down 10.82%), and $2.66 (down 12.60%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.62 trillion, a 2.97% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $104.4 billion, which marks a 58.03% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $2.33 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.71 trillion three months ago.