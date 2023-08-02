Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Tether rates

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 02, 2023 | 10:49 am 3 min read

BNB is up 3.17% from last week

Bitcoin has climbed 2.67% over the last 24 hours, trading at $29,677.52. It is 1.62% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 2.05% from yesterday and is trading at $1,863.30. From last week, it is up 0.43%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $577.06 billion and $225.75 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $245.78, up 2.81% from yesterday and up 3.17% from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.77, up 1.64% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.98% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 2%) and $0.077 (up 1.86%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 1.2% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.69 (up 1.44%), $5.17 (up 2.52%), $0.0000088 (up 1.28%), and $0.66 (up 3.31%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 1.2% while Polka Dot is down 0.22%. Shiba Inu is up 6.37% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 1.12%.

Take a look at today's top gainers

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are Frax Share, Curve DAO Token, Bone ShibaSwap, Maker, and XDC Network. They are trading at $5.99 (up 14.71%), $0.55 (up 14.20%), $1.70 (up 11.77%), $1,332.32 (up 11.01%), and $0.066 (up 7.45%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Check out today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are Quant, Casper, Tether Gold, Synthetix, and PAX Gold. They are trading at $106.64 (down 1.46%), $0.033 (down 0.63%), $1,946.30 (down 0.60%), $2.45 (down 0.54%), and $1,937.83 (down 0.52%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $29,659.86 (up 2.74%), $0.99 (up 0.06%), $12.78 (up 1.43%), $7.63 (up 3.48%), and $6.59 (up 2.78%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, Immutable, Axie Infinity, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $4.20 (up 1.59%), $0.66 (up 2.60%), $0.77 (up 5.11%), $6.03 (down 0.24%), and $0.44 (up 0.54%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.19 trillion, a 1.18% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $39.62 billion, which marks a 39.8% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.2 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.17 trillion three months ago.

