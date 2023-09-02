Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 02, 2023 | 11:07 am 3 min read

The market capitalization of Bitcoin is currently at $501.73 billion

Bitcoin has shed 1.02% over the last 24 hours and is trading at $25,764.44. It is 1.13% lower compared to the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 1.12% from Friday and is trading at $1,632.11. From last week, it is down 1.2%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $501.73 billion and $196.22 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $214.95, a 0.61% decrease from Friday and 1.17% lower than last week. XRP's price is $0.44 on Saturday, falling 2.33% in the last 24 hours. Compared to the previous week, it is 4.74% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 0.12%) and $0.066 (down 0.25%), respectively.

Solana has declined 3.84% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.57 (down 1.5%), $4.24 (down 0.77%), $0.0000077 (down 1.17%), and $0.55 (down 1.2%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 3.84%, while Polka Dot is down 5.6%. Shiba Inu has lost 3.66% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 0.55%.

Top 5 gainers of day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Toncoin, IOTA, Flare, Fantom, and GateToken. They are trading at $1.91 (up 9.71%), $0.11 (up 3.63%), $0.011 (up 3.08%), $0.22 (up 1.51%), and $3.91 (up 1.35%), respectively.

Where do popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to various physical assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens over the past few weeks, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%) and $1 (up 0.02%), respectively.

Take a look at top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are KuCoin Token, Stacks, MultiversX, dYdX, and GMX. They are trading at $3.84 (down 6.51%), $0.44 (down 6.02%), $24.82 (down 4.96%), $2.12 (down 4.19%), and $33.77 (down 3.87%), respectively.

These are leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $1 (up 0.06%), $25,798.58 (down 1.02%), $9.92 (down 0.91%), $5.95 (down 1.03%), and $4.32 (down 1.91%), respectively.

Top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Stacks, Tezos, Axie Infinity, and The Sandbox are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.27 (down 2.18%), $0.44 (down 6.02%), $0.66 (down 0.47%), $4.52 (down 3.03%), and $0.33 (down 1.29%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.04 trillion, a 0.62% increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $33.96 billion, which marks a 9.61% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.19 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.13 trillion.

