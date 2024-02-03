Trading at $303 today, BNB has fallen nearly 1% since last week

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, BNB

Feb 03, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has risen 0.42% over the last 24 hours to trade at $43,155.74. It is up by 3.19% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has also gone up by 1.11% from yesterday to trade at $2,323.01. It has gained 2.33% in the last seven days. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $846.35 billion and $279.05 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $303.26, which is 0.51% up from yesterday but marks a 0.66% fall since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, up 0.29% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.97% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 2.35%) and $0.077 (down 0.53%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has gone up by 8.36% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $99.81 (up 1.06%), $6.94 (up 2.34%), $0.0000099 (up 0.99%), and $0.77 (down 1.09%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 8.36% up, while Polka Dot has moved up by 4.65%. Shiba Inu has gained 0.55% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon is 4.49% up.

Data

Here are top 5 gainers of day

Flare, Oasis Network, Bitcoin SV, Internet Computer, and Avalanche are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.022 (up 13.23%), $0.11 (up 11.94%), $76.44 (up 9.06%), $13.15 (up 6.06%), and $36.03 (up 5.09%), respectively.

Stable tokens

How popular stablecoins performed today

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $0.9997 (up 0.02%), respectively.

Data

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are FTX Token, Sui, Pyth Network, Mina, and Blur. They are trading at $1.87 (down 7.41%), $1.42 (down 5.89%), $0.44 (down 5.20%), $1.21 (down 4.21%), and $0.55 (down 3.41%), respectively.

DeFi

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $35.94 (up 4.57%), $17.65 (down 2.86%), $13.23 (up 6.59%), $0.99 (up 0.02%), and $6.24 (up 2.19%), respectively.

NFT

Here are top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow. They are currently trading at $12.35 (up 8.6%), $2.19 (up 13.43%), $1.52 (up 3.2%), $4.56 (up 1.21%), and $0.77 (up 2.66%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.65 trillion, a 0.55% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $45.74 billion, which marks a 13.08% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.72 trillion, compared to $1.29 trillion three months ago.