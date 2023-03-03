Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Shiba Inu

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 03, 2023, 11:36 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down by 4.57% since last week

Bitcoin has dropped 4.83% in the past 24 hours to trade at $22,371.95. Compared to last week, it is 6.48% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 4.69% from yesterday and is trading at $1,570.98. From last week, it is down 4.57%. Their market capitalization stands at $431.86 billion and $192.21 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $290.64, a 3.03% fall from yesterday and 6.17% lower than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, down 3.52% in the last 24 hours. It is 5.68% lower compared to the previous week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 5.82%) and $0.077 (down 6.70%), respectively.

Solana is down by 5.69% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $22.999 (up 1.91%), $6.8999 (up 8.14%), $0.000011 (down 5.07%), and $1.17 (down 4.89%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 5.69% down, while Polka Dot has moved up by 9.16%. Shiba Inu has lost 7.31% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 13.21%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are Threshold, yearn.finance, ssv.network, Lido DAO, and XDC Network. They are trading at $0.044 (up 9.67%), $10,761.33 (up 4.22%), $43.99 (up 4.11%), $2.96 (up 1.61%), and $0.022 (up 1.38%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Speaking of some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $1 (up 0%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 7.62%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are dYdX, SingularityNET, Frax Share, Conflux, and NEM. They are trading at $2.69 (down 15.76%), $0.44 (down 15.14%), $10.40 (down 12.82%), $0.22 (down 12.62%), and $0.044 (down 12.01%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $18.61 billion (up 23.72%) and $1.52 billion (up 34.44%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.68 billion, which is up 22.76% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Wrapped Bitcoin are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $16.29 (down 6.78%), $0.99 (down 0%), $6.22 (down 8.26%), $6.85 (down 7.69%), and $22,382.67 (down 4.71%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Stacks, Decentraland, and Flow are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.76 (down 5.21%), $5.49 (down 8.36%), $0.88 (down 11.81%), $0.55 (down 7.32%), and $1.06 (down 9.57%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.07 trillion, a 1.02% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $42.54 billion, which marks a 12.6% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.07 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $861.94 billion.