Trading at $61,944, Bitcoin has gained close to 20% in the last seven days

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Solana

By Pradnesh Naik 11:22 am Mar 03, 202411:22 am

What's the story Bitcoin has slipped 0.04% in the past 24 hours to trade at $61,943.72. It is 19.9% higher than the week before. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.55% from yesterday and is currently trading at $3,433.8. It has increased 13.41% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $1.2 trillion and $413.01 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $412.53, which is 0.59% higher than yesterday and 8.89% up since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.66 after moving up 2.13% in the last 24 hours. It is 16.4% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.77 (down 2.22%) and $0.11 (up 0.95%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has moved up by 25.9% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $129.77 (up 0.77%), $9.29 (up 4.69%), $0.000022 (up 8.74%), and $1.1 (up 3.31%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 25.9%, while Polka Dot has risen by 20%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 128.51% of its value whereas Polygon is 12.42% up.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are FLOKI, dogwifhat, Theta Network, Bitcoin SV, and Bitcoin Cash. They are trading at $0.00011 (up 43.31%), $1.67 (up 36.03%), $2.43 (up 26.91%), $119.2 (up 24.34%), and $490.72 (up 21.9%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.08%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), and $1 (up 0.05%), respectively.

Data

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Beam, Akash Network, Injective, Mantle, and Helium. They are trading at $0.033 (down 5.3%), $4.63 (down 3.58%), $42.22 (down 3.43%), $0.99 (down 2.98%), and $8.77 (down 2.71%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $43.64 (up 2.01%), $21.22 (up 0.37%), $12.72 (up 0.44%), $13.62 (up 1.94%), and $0.99 (down 0.04%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Theta Network are some of the most popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $13.62 (up 1.94%), $3.31 (up 3.97%), $2.98 (up 2.75%), $7.72 (up 1.53%), and $2.43 (up 26.76%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.35 trillion, a 0.73% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $93.01 billion, which marks a 12.4% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.65 trillion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.49 trillion.