Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin

Business

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 03, 2023 | 10:56 am 3 min read

Solana is down 8.17% since last week

Bitcoin has dropped 1.82% in the past 24 hours to trade at $29,115.81. Compared to last week, it is 1.23% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.40% from yesterday and is trading at $1,836.02. From the previous week, it is down 2.34%. They have market capitalizations of $566.29 billion and $220.68 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $239.77, a 2.37% decrease from yesterday and 0.26% lower than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.66, down 2.70% in the last 24 hours. It is 5.32% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 2.62%) and $0.077 (down 3.88%), respectively.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.13 (down 2.35%), $5.03 (down 2.6%), $0.0000088 (down 1.78%), and $0.66 (down 2.03%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 8.17% while Polka Dot has fallen 5.13%. Shiba Inu is up 4.2% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 7.04%.

These are today's top gainers

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are XDC Network, Hedera, Frax Share, Optimism, and Monero. They are trading at $0.088 (up 31.93%), $0.055 (up 4.42%), $6.06 (up 2.39%), $1.66 (up 1.35%), and $161.30 (up 1.05%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%) and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Here are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Compound, Bone ShibaSwap, Uniswap, Litecoin, and Pepe. They are trading at $59.98 (down 9.04%), $1.61 (down 6.58%), $6.15 (down 6.45%), $86.95 (down 5.89%), and $0.0000011 (down 5.34%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $29,126.98 (down 1.75%), $0.99 (down 0.03%), $12.49 (down 2.23%), $7.34 (down 3.74%), and $6.15 (down 6.42%), respectively.

Take a look at the top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, Axie Infinity, Immutable, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $4.14 (down 1.52%), $0.66 (up 0.92%), $5.90 (down 1.90%), $0.77 (down 3.92%), and $0.44 (down 2.15%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.17 trillion, a 1.69% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $38.2 billion, which marks a 3.58% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.2 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.18 trillion three months ago.

