Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 03, 2023 | 11:10 am 3 min read

BNB is trading at $214, which is 0.62% down from yesterday

Bitcoin has gone up by 0.42% in the past 24 hours to trade at $25,870.39. Compared to last week, it is 0.6% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.22% from Saturday and is trading at $1,635.23. From the previous week, it is down by 0.87%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $503.9 billion and $196.63 billion, respectively.

Prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today

BNB is trading at $213.75, which is 0.62% down from Saturday and marks a 1.15% fall since last week. On Sunday, XRP's price is $0.55, up 0.81% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.67% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.51%) and $0.066 (down 0.33%), respectively.

Solana has declined 3.91% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.53 (down 0.11%), $4.28 (up 0.99%), $0.0000077 (down 0.99%), and $0.55 (down 0.22%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 3.91%, while Polka Dot has declined by 5.47%. Shiba Inu is down 3.47% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has lost 1.03%.

Here are top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are SafePal, IOTA, KuCoin Token, Algorand, and Cosmos. They are trading at $0.55 (up 4.98%), $0.11 (up 3.65%), $3.94 (up 2.65%), $0.099 (up 2.52%), and $6.84 (up 2.38%), respectively.

Where do well-known stablecoins stand now

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to various real-world assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens over the past few weeks, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.04%) and $1 (up 0.02%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of day

The biggest losers of the day are Maker, Flare, Toncoin, dYdX, and Bitcoin Cash. They are trading at $1,124.76 (down 4.15%), $0.011 (down 4.13%), $1.85 (down 3.65%), $2.05 (down 3.37%), and $194.20 (down 3.14%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $25,869.28 (up 0.27%), $9.95 (up 0.19%), $6.02 (up 1.16%), and $4.39 (up 1.66%), respectively.

Here are top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Tezos, Stacks, Axie Infinity, and The Sandbox are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.25 (down 0.38%), $0.66 (up 1.06%), $0.44 (down 1.72%), $4.5 (down 0.62%), and $0.33 (down 0.33%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.04 trillion, a 0.28% increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $21.93 billion, which marks a 35.42% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.17 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.15 trillion three months ago.

Share this timeline