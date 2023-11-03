Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu

1/9

Business 3 min read

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu

By Sanjana Shankar 10:41 am Nov 03, 202310:41 am

XRP is 2.90% higher than the previous week

Bitcoin has dropped 2.60% in the past 24 hours to trade at $34,630.39. Compared to last week, it is up 1.68%. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 3.20% from yesterday and now trades at $1,797.61. It is up 0.63% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $676.14 billion and $216.07 billion, respectively.

2/9

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $229.11, which is 0.59% less than yesterday and 2.90% higher than the previous week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after falling 1.89% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is up 8.62%. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 2.32%) and $0.066 (down 3.13%), respectively.

3/9

Solana is up by 17.79% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $38.35 (down 9.13%), $4.5 (down 4.5%), $0.0000077 (down 3.53%), and $0.66 (down 3.55%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 17.79% while Polka Dot has moved up by 7.7%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 1.33% of its value whereas Polygon is up 4.27%.

4/9

These are today's top gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Cronos, PancakeSwap, Trust Wallet Token, Mantle, and UNUS SED LEO. They are trading at $0.066 (up 7.04%), $1.53 (up 6.26%), $1.14 (up 4.51%), $0.44 (up 4.01%), and $3.96 (up 1.97%), respectively.

5/9

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $1 (up 0.03%), and $220.1406 (down 2.81%), respectively.

6/9

Take a look at the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Conflux, Render, Neo, Pepe, and Compound. They are trading at $0.11 (down 13.65%), $2.18 (down 13.57%), $9.21 (down 12.34%), $0.0000011 (down 11.88%), and $45.83 (down 10.65%), respectively.

7/9

Check out the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Chainlink, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $10.83 (down 7.30%), $34,651.21 (down 2.90%), $1 (up 0.06%), $11.73 (down 5.72%), and $4.58 (down 4.28%), respectively.

8/9

Here are the top NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Axie Infinity. They are currently trading at $4.09 (up 5.82%), $2.49 (up 6.19%), $0.66 (up 5.67%), $0.66 (up 7.02%), and $5.62 (up 4.99%), respectively.

9/9

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.29 trillion, a 1.32% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $50.25 billion, which marks a 6.17% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.09 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.17 trillion three months ago.