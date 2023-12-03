Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu has gained 1.56% of its value in the last seven days

Bitcoin has surged 1.56% in the past 24 hours to trade at $39,427.09. It is up by 4.41% compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 3.1% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,160.7. It has increased 3.77% compared to last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $771.05 billion and $259.86 billion, respectively.

Movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today

BNB is currently trading at $227.71, down 0.6% from yesterday and 2.6% from last week. XRP's price today is $0.66 after increasing 0.95% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 0.21% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 2.66%) and $0.088 (up 1.64%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 9.83% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $64.22 (up 4.63%), $5.54 (up 1.26%), $0.0000088 (up 1.81%), and $0.88 (up 0.44%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 9.83% while Polka Dot has gained 3.21%. Shiba Inu has gained 1.56% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon is 3.73% up.

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are ORDI, IOTA, Celestia, Blur, and Neo. They are trading at $32.33 (up 43.94%), $0.33 (up 30.49%), $8.73 (up 19.76%), $0.55 (up 14.03%), and $12.46 (up 10.54%), respectively.

Where popular stablecoins stand today

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $0.99 (down 0.06%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $0.999943 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Bitget Token, UNUS SED LEO, Immutable, Injective, and Kaspa. They are trading at $0.55 (down 3.50%), $3.88 (down 2.51%), $1.41 (down 1.73%), $17.93 (down 0.61%), and $0.11 (down 0.41%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Chainlink, Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, and THORChain are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $15.96 (up 6.92%), $22.11 (up 1.33%), $0.99 (down 0.06%), $6.13 (up 1.54%), and $7.07 (up 9.34%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Render, Stacks, and Theta Network are prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.82 (up 2.43%), $1.41 (down 3.65%), $3.55 (down 1.19%), $0.77 (up 2.22%), and $1.09 (up 9.43%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.49 trillion, a 2.31% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $42.48 billion, which marks a 16.37% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.29 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.04 trillion.