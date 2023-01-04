Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polygon

Ethereum's value has gone up by 3.1% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 0.9% in the past 24 hours, trading at $16,847.48. It is 0.9% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 2.7% from yesterday and is trading at $1,249.11. From last week, it is up 3.1%. They have market capitalizations of $324.46 billion and $150.56 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $255.46, a 3.9% increase from yesterday and 3.7% higher than last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after moving up 0.7% in the last 24 hours. It is 5.1% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 4.0%) and $0.077 (up 0.7%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 22.5% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $13.57 (up 15.6%), $4.66 (up 3.5%), $0.0000088 (up 1.0%), and $0.88 (up 2.5%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 22.5%, while Polka Dot has risen by 4.0%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 0.8%, whereas Polygon has lost 0.7%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

Solana, Ethereum Classic, NEAR Protocol, Frax Share, and The Sandbox are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $13.55 (up 15.99%), $17.67 (up 9.93%), $1.43 (up 9.27%), $4.95 (up 8.93%), and $0.44 (up 7.21%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.1%), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 4.91%).

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Terra Classic, OKB, XDC Network, GMX, and IOTA. They are trading at $0.00011 (down 4.91%), $28.03 (down 4.53%), $0.022 (down 2.12%), $41.27 (down 1.72%), and $0.11 (down 1.63%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $8.86 billion (up 38.99%) and $1.21 billion (up 45.17%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.53 billion, which is up 89.39% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%), $5.57 (up 0.23%), $11.78 (up 0.13%), $16,820.64 (down 0.09%), and $5.78 (down 0.05%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. ApeCoin, Flow, Theta Network, Tezos, and Chiliz are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.17 (up 0.26%), $0.77 (up 0.25%), $0.77 (down 0.18%), $0.77 (down 0.16%), and $0.11 (down 0.61%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $805.99 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $24.05 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $847.61 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $943.9 billion.